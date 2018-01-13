Turkey Against 'Privileged Partnership' With EU

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 13, 2018, Saturday // 11:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Against 'Privileged Partnership' With EU pixabay.com

Turkey will not accept a "privileged partnership" with the EU, the country's EU Minister Omer Celik has said, cited by Anadolu Agency .

"If we are offered a privileged partnership, we will not even consider it, and simply reject," Celik told news channel Haberturk on Friday.

German politicians lately proposed the "privileged partnership" for Turkey, instead of full EU membership.
"No one can offer a second-class status to Turkey in its EU relations," Celik said, underlining Turkey's clear position on this.
The minister also criticized Johannes Hahn, commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. "Although he is the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, he wants to cut Turkey-EU relations."

Turkey had applied for the EU membership in 1987 and accession talks began in 2005.
However, negotiations stalled in 2007 due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration in the divided island of Cyprus, as well as opposition from Germany and France.

To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations on 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

As of May 2016, 16 chapters had been opened and one concluded. However, in December 2016, the member states said no new chapters will be opened.

Celik said Turkey wants to open Chapter 23 on the judiciary and fundamental rights and Chapter 24 on justice, freedom and security.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: membership, EU, turkey, Recep Erdogan, privileged
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria