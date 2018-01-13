The Speech of Donald Tusk Delivered in Bulgarian (Video)

The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, took part in the official opening of the Bulgarian Euro Presidency, which took place on Thursday evening in the National Theater. He delivered his entire speech in Bulgarian, beginning with the verse of Ivan Vazov, "Kind Motherland, How Nice You Are!". But that was not all - Tusk announced the Bulgarians as descendants of Spartak, the heirs of the oldest state in Europe, who have never lost a battle flag in battle.