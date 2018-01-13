Special Forecasting Event of The Economist Coming to Sofia

The award-winning The World in Gala Dinner series is where The Economist and invited luminaries share their bold, candid, sometimes shocking—and always entertaining—predictions for the year ahead. Every year the event is held in different parts of the world, among which Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, London, and Athens. In 2018 The World in Gala Dinner will take place for the first time in Sofia on January, 19th at the fully renovated Hall 3 of NDK within the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The evening will start with the inspiring and thought-provoking predictions of The Economist team about the 10 most important trends setting the world development in 2018. Minister Lilyana Pavlova will outline the priorities of Bulgaria in charge of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and afterwards Commissioner Mariya Gabriel will speak about the digital and organisational transformation that we are facing. Arch. Plamen Miryanov and Liubomir Minchev are also among the speakers of the event to be moderated by John Andrews, Consultant Editor of The Economist.

The World In 2018 Gala Dinner Sofia will bring together 200 international delegates, C-suite executives and business leaders, senior representatives from government, leading academics and thinkers, who will share their personal opinion in the lively discussion during the evening that will end with the traditional predictions-inspired table quiz.

Full agenda of the event: www.events.economist.com/events-conferences/emea/the-world-in-2018-gala-dinner-sofia