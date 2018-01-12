The Chief of the Highest Judicial Authority in Poland Resigned Because of the Scandalous Changes

World | January 12, 2018, Friday // 17:41| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Chief of the Highest Judicial Authority in Poland Resigned Because of the Scandalous Changes Protest against the infringements of the Polish constitution, and in support of law and justice

The head of the highest authority in the Polish justice system, the National Judicial Council, resigned because of the new rules introduced by ruling Conservatives and allowing politicians to elect its members, the Associated Press reported.

The new law on the council was also criticized in Poland and by European leaders who said it violated the basic principle of rule of law. Council Chairman Dariusz Zavistowski said he resigned because - in the opinion of the council - the new rules that come into force on Tuesday contradict the Polish constitution. It is foreseen that the members of the council, which have so far been elected by the magistrates, are already elected by the parliament and, according to the critics of the law, this affects the independence of the judiciary. On 20 December, the European Commission for the first time in the history of the EU launched a criminal procedure against Poland for violating the fundamental principle of the independence of the judiciary. The procedure could lead to depriving Poland of voting rights in the EU Council.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Poland, chief, judiciary system, resignation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria