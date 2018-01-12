Greeks have Illegally Broadcast Televisions from Sofia and Petrich

A group for the illegal distribution of television programs on the Internet, which is headed by Greek citizens on the territory of Bulgaria, is broken.

The action was carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, the DGCOC and the authorities in the Netherlands and Cyprus. Approximately 140 servers used to distribute the programs are confiscated. Eighty of the servers were opened in Sofia in two specially equipped premises hired by a Greek citizen residing in Bulgaria. The rest were found at four addresses in Petrich, where they were also installed by Greek citizens. The evidence gathered shows that TV programs have been illegally transmitted to subscribers in Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria at least by the end of May 2017 through seized servers. All substantive and other evidence will be sent to the judicial authorities in Cyprus, where an investigation is being conducted.