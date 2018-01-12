Bulgarian President: The EU Must be Even Stronger When the Bulgarian Presidency is Over

''The European Union must be even stronger when the Bulgarian Presidency is over. The Bulgarian institutions will work actively and united to achieve this goal.'' This was stated by President Rumen Radev, who today met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at "Dondukov" 2.

During the talks, the head of state assured President Juncker of our country's willingness to join the Schengen area, and both expressed confidence that our adoption would improve the security situation for the entire European Union, the press-secretariat of the head of state said.

Speaking to the President and Vice President of Bulgaria, the European Commission's President confirmed his support for the country's efforts to strengthen the prospect of EU integration of the countries in the region and to dynamize the dialogue with the Western Balkan countries.

Rumen Radev and Jean-Claude Juncker discussed the actions taken over the last year to build a common European defense.

According to the head of state, enhanced cooperation in the field of the Common Foreign and Security Policy is positive for Bulgaria and an important visionary step for the EU. The President declared the readiness of our country to participate in future joint projects in the field of military industry, science and the development of compatible capabilities between Member States in the field of defense.