Tonight is Expected the First Snowfall for 2018

This evening is expected the first significant snowfall for 2018. This is shown by the data of the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. In the evening it will start to snow in Northern Bulgaria and on the high fields of Western Bulgaria, and in the course of the night snow will be almost everywhere without Southeastern Bulgaria where it will rain.

It is possible that by the morning there will be significant snow cover. Maximum temperatures on Friday will be between 4 and 9 degrees, for Sofia - about 4 degrees.

In the coming days, the country will cool down and the maximum temperatures will be below zero. On Saturday and Sunday it will be very windy. On Saturday, snowfalls will continue across the country except for the southeast areas where it will rain. On Sunday it is expected precipitation over the country to stop. The return of the winter in our country is caused by a Mediterranean cyclone that formed over Spain a few days ago and caused huge problems in the Alps.