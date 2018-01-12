More than 40 People Remain Missing after the Mudslides in California
Several dozen people remain missing after mudslides in southern California, the France press reported, citing local authorities. "We are looking for 43 people ... This number is constantly changing," said Sheriff Bill Brown of Santa Barbara County.
At this point, the death of 17 people has been confirmed. The mudslides in the southwest US state have destroyed many houses and cut off roads. The natural disaster was caused by heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday in areas exposed by the big fire in California last month.
