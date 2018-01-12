Policemen Decided to Temporarily Suspend the Protest Actions

The Syndicated Federation of Employees of the Ministry of Interior said its leadership has decided to temporarily suspend the protest actions as of today. The trade union explained that its decision reflects yesterday’s changes in the situation regarding its demands, for which it has been protesting since the summer of 2017.

