The Next European Elections will be 23-26 May 2019

The European Parliament has proposed that the next European elections be held between May 23-26, 2019, nearly two months after the scheduled exit of the UK from the EU, France Press reported, citing several parliamentary sources.

They reported that the dates were agreed at a meeting of EP political group chairs. The decision should be taken in the coming months unanimously by the EU Council after consultation with the EP. The European Parliament now has 751 deputies. However, their number could be reduced after Brexit scheduled for March 2019. Britain has 73 MEPs. The EP has recently proposed 22 of these places to be reallocated between other Member States and 51 to be abolished.

A reservation was made that the 51 mandates in question could still be maintained in the eventual enlargement of the European Union, as well as the creation of transnational lists - a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron.