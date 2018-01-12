Euronews: Bulgaria is Applying for Schengen by Strictly Guarding its Border with Turkey

Bulgaria hopes during its six-month presidency of the EU Council that it will be able to convince Brussels that it is ready to become a member of the Schengen area, according to a report by Euronews Television at the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Sofia mobilizes resources to strengthen its border control with Turkey, and according to data from the Bulgarian authorities, the number of migrants who crossed it has fallen by more than 80 percent since 2015. However, the European Union does not allow Bulgaria and neighboring Romania to Schengen because of non-compliance with certain criteria in the area of ​​rule of law, states Euronews.

"The relations between the Bulgarian border authorities and the Turkish border authorities are excellent," Deyan Molov, Regional Chief of the Border Police, said in a TV interview.

"The issue of migration does not worry us at the moment," says the socialist mayor of the village Lesovo, Dimitar Bevshev. The people in the village still remember the waves of migrants three years ago. Among them are British emigrants who look happy with the current situation.

"I feel safe here because we do not open borders for everyone, I feel safe," says Janet in front of the Euronews camera. Migration remains a major problem for the EU, and Bulgaria intends to show Brussels that it is doing its best to help alleviate tensions, television shows.