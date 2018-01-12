Police Car Crashed on a Pavement in the Metropolitan Quarter "Mladost"

Bulgaria: Police Car Crashed on a Pavement in the Metropolitan Quarter "Mladost"

Patrol car crashed with another traffic light on the capital's Jerusalem boulevard, eyewitnesses said.

To avoid a head-on collision, the police car climbed onto the sidewalk and struck the stairs of nearby shops where there were several people. Luckily the passers-by were not hit.

Wounded are a policeman from the patrol and the driver of the other car involved in the crash. Up to 5 minutes after the accident, two police cars appeared, the eyewitnesses told The First Medical Aid received the policeman.

