A MEP Saw a Hint of Sexual Harassment in Our Presidency's Advertising

Karima Delli, a French MEP from the Greens, has asked for the withdrawal of the official video advertisement of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU Presidency. The reason for that is a message she considers for politically incorrect.

This is the video that was presented a few days ago, with the participation of Lorina Kamburova and Boyko Krastanov. They enter the roles of two young travelers, who, traveling by train around the country, discover its beauty and culture - fire-dancing, kukeri, food, music and many others.

The video begins with the words: "Bulgaria - when you meet it for the first time, it can give you the wrong signal, remember - here "no'' may mean ''yes''. Not because it tries to confuse you, just invites you to get to know it by yourself.''

Deputy Karima Delli has apparently removed from the context the message of the video, pointing it to the harsh subject of sexual harassment. She wrote in Twiter: "One" no "can never mean" yes. "This is the basic rule of consent and respect for women," I want this video to be put down'', adding the hastath of the campaign against sexual harassment that blasted Hollywood, #metoo.

The French MEP obviously does not know that traditionally Bulgarians nod their head in the opposite direction of consent or disagreement, contrary to what is perceived in Europe - top-down for "no" and left-right for "yes". However, she may have decided that the creators of the video mean that the Bulgarians are easily accessible.

See the video:



