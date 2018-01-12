The Author of the Song "Sell Drugs" went to Jail for Selling Drugs

The American hip-hop artist Montana Millz (a real name, Michael Persso), author of Sell Drugsz, was sentenced to three years in prison for drug trafficking.

The Rhode Island rapper was accused of trading in heroin and fentanyl. He admitted his guilt. According to a prosecutor's agent before the arrest police have followed Persso for several months. The police were intrigued by the fact that in his songs the musician often mentioned drugs.

Montana Millz's repertoire features Feds Watching ("The Cops Lurking").

It is noted that during the trial, the attorney tried, through the rapper's work, to prove that his client was not an dangerous person but could not exonerate the artist.