The Ministry of Interior Seeks 511 Criminals with Convictions who are at Large

511 are the wanted persons with a conviction in 2017, declared the director of the National Police Directorate Hristo Terziiski, summing up the total of 14 categories of persons wanted. The Ministry of the Interior is operating on the territory of the whole country with regard to the criminologist in connection with the wanted persons, fugitives from the law, announced the chief secretary of Mladen Marinov during the hearing in the internal commission of representatives of the law enforcement agencies regarding the security measures during the the European Presidency.

The issue became topical after it was discovered that the accused of the six murders in Novi Iskar Rosen Angelov had been hiding for 8 years with a verdict in force.

The escaped prisoners in the year 2017 were 46. The missing persons, who are also wanted without any criminal offenses, are 1098 people.

A total of 2,647 minors are searching for police, but in the words of Chief Commissioner Terziyski, a large number of them are refugees because the alerts are filed by the Agency for Refugees.

The head of the national police insisted that it is important for the Interior Ministry to be able to use the CPC for the search for prison fugitives and convicted criminals by appealing to MPs.