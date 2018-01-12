One More Member of Motorhead Died

Society » OBITUARIES | January 12, 2018, Friday // 15:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: One More Member of Motorhead Died Source: Twitter

Eddie Clark of Motorhead died of pneumonia at 67 years, Associated Press reported.

Eddie began his career with the blues band Zyce. He joined Motorhead in 1976 and played at the time the band created some of their big hits like Ace Of Spades. In 1982 he left and formed the band "Fastway".

Obituaries » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Eddie Clark, dead, Motorhead
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria