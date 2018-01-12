One More Member of Motorhead Died
Eddie Clark of Motorhead died of pneumonia at 67 years, Associated Press reported.
Eddie began his career with the blues band Zyce. He joined Motorhead in 1976 and played at the time the band created some of their big hits like Ace Of Spades. In 1982 he left and formed the band "Fastway".
