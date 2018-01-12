EU's Juncker Sees no Progress on Turkey Ties

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 12, 2018, Friday // 14:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU's Juncker Sees no Progress on Turkey Ties Източник: pixabay

The European Union and Turkey will see no progress in their relations as long as Turkey holds journalists in prison, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, quoted by Reuters.

Turkey is moving away from its European ambitions of the past and we are going to have to see what kind of progress Turkey makes in the coming months. But there will not be any kind of progress while there are journalists in Turkish jails,” Juncker told a joint news conference in Bulgaria.

Authorities in Turkey have jailed more than 50,000 people and shut down some 130 media outlets in the post-coup crackdown.

Around 160 journalists have been imprisoned, according to the Turkish Journalists’ Association, and rights groups say Turkey is now the world’s largest jailer of journalists.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Jean-Claude Juncker, turkey, EU, membership
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria