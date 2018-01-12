Boyko Borisov: We Have a Solid Focus on the Cohesion Fund Theme

"If there is something that Bulgaria will insist on and will hold firmly, this is the theme for the Cohesion Funds," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at the joint press conference at the National Palace of Culture with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

In his words, the most risk-free prospect for the EU is to build infrastructure in the Balkans to provide connectivity.

"Not only does this not risk the EU, it will allow for greater competitiveness, more tourism and the convergence of people across the Union," Borissov said.

He thanked for the support and everything the EC did for Bulgaria.

The Prime Minister apologized to the people for the worries over these two days because of the increased police guards and the traffic jams.