Vladimir Putin: Russia is Ready to Hand Over to Ukraine the Ships and Aviation from Crimea

Russia is ready to surrender to Ukraine the warships and air transport from Crimea, but they are in a desolate state and Moscow is ready to allow Ukrainian specialists to use non-transport ammunition, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, according to RIA Novosti, quoted by Focus News Agency .

"I use the case to say that we are ready to continue this process: we are ready to hand over the warships that are still in the Crimea to Ukraine, as well as the aviation and armored machinery. Indeed, they are in such a deplorable state, but it is not our job, it was in this state because for all these years no one has served it, of course, "Putin said during a meeting with the Russian editors media and news agencies.

According to his words, there are dozens of ships and combat planes. "As for the ships, I think it would be best if the Ukrainian soldiers came and took them alone. We are ready to help them transport them to Odessa, "Putin said.

The Russian head of state added that there was a significant weapon stock, but it, according to Russian experts, is not subject to transportation but only to use on the spot. "We are ready to call the Ukrainian military to participate in the use of these munitions," Putin added.