Bulgaria: Antony Guterres: UN Countries Should Prepare for Major Migratory Movements Source: Twitter

"Countries in the UN should be prepared to deal with significant migratory movements," General Secretary Antony Guterres warned, quoted the British press, referring to a report by the France press.

Since 2000, the number of migrants in the world has increased by 49 percent, exceeding twice the natural population growth rate (23%), the report said.

Guterres refers to data from the International Organization for Migration, according to which migrants around the world today are about 258 million, so their share of the total population has grown from 2.8 to 3.4%.

"Demographic trends and other factors, such as the effects of climate change, are likely to contribute to even larger migrations in the future," Guterres warned.

