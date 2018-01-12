"The Shape of Water" Took the Award of American Film Critics

The film, The Shape of Water (2017), by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, was awarded the United States and Canadian American Film Critics Award, Critics Choice, in the Best Film category, said BGNews.

The 23rd Santa Monica Awards Ceremony in California was held tonight. Competitors to "The Shape of Water" were "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Dunkirk, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, Get Out, Darkest Hour, The Florida Project, The Big Sick and The Post.

Del Toro's film was nominated in 14 categories and received 4 awards, including best directing. Best actor became Gary Oldman for the role of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and among the actresses the winner is Francis McDormand for her participation in Three Billboards Outside the City. Sam Rockwell and Ellison Jenny won the supporting role. A few weeks ago, the same actors received "Golden Globe" awards in the same categories.

For the best foreign film, the work of German director Fatih Akin Aus dem Nichts ("From Nowhere") was the winner. The Critics' Choice Awards are awarded by the Cinema Critics Association working in the United States and Canada for television, radio and Internet agencies. The professional association includes about 250 people and is considered to be the largest organization of its kind in North America.