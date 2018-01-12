The Court did not Recognize a Marriage Between Bulgarian Women in the UK

The Sofia Administrative Court dismissed the complaint of a young woman with DK initials against Sofia City's refusal to recognize her marriage to a woman in the UK. This is known by the decision of Judge Snezhanka Kyoseva from the eighth of January this year, writes Dnevnik.

The marriage between DK and Lilia Babulkova was signed on 15 November 2016. Several months later, she filed a request with Sofia Municipality, the Lyulin District, asking for her marriage to be reflected in her personal registration card and to reflect her current marital status, namely "married". The institution refused, motivating with the same sex of DK and her wife.

The reasoning of the court that, in order to be registered here, the marriage should have been concluded, according to the Bulgarian legislation - ie. to be between a man and a woman. Moreover, the court held that the recognition of marriage between the two Bulgarians would be contrary to the public order in Bulgaria.

By the decision, the applicant was convicted and paid the sum of 100 leva to the Sofia Municipality for remuneration of the legal counsel of Lyulin Municipality. Before the court in December, it challenged the complaint. The prosecution did not take a position on the case.

"The main reason to get married is the intention to have children," said Lilia Babulkova, quoted by Capital.

"We want to have a document that acts as an insurance policy in case something bad happens to one of us.Many people do not realize that this legal arrangement protects the children if such an unpleasant situation occurs with one parent - we lost the other parent, and we made it with the clear consciousness that marriage will have more significance over time as it can not be recognized automatically in our country. We have decided that we will be more in a legal violation if we not register it in Bulgaria. "

Before the court, the attorney representing DK on the case - Denitsa Lyubenova of the Action organization supported the complaint and explained that the non-recognition of the marriage of the two women could lead to legal absurdities and even crimes: one's face, tax fraud, false declarations and the like.

We remind our readers that The rights of same-sex spouses must be recognised by every member of the EU, even if a country’s government has not authorised gay marriage, the European court of justice has been advised.