The National Revenue Agency Carried out Round-the-clock Inspections in Bansko

Over the last day, 30 joint inspections of the NRA, the Ministry of the Interior and the municipality have been carried out at sites located on the territory of Bansko, with no violation found. This is what Vladimir Vassilev, head of the Operational Inspection Sector at NRA-Sofia, told BNT.

Most of the inspections carried out were "Surveillance inspections" in restaurants and several inspections in cooperation with MoI officials in exchange bureaus, Vassilev specified.

The monitoring inspections are obvious in which the NRA employees are legitimate and make an explicit observation of the operation of the business premises by monitoring whether all sales are marked on fiscal devices, said Vassilev and assured that most of the checks are done without prior legitimation .

"We introduce ourselves as customers, shop, and we want to find out if receipts are issued from the shop," he said to OFFNews.bg.

Vassilev commented that in Bansko the inspections are considerably more than Borovets, and to date there are more than 500 in the city and surrounding areas. Only 18 violations have been found, 8 of them are for non-issuance of a receipt and these are to be sealed objects. The term for which they will be sealed is up to 30 days. Four of the violations are on the main shopping streets in Bansko and four in Razlog.

