First Meeting of the European Commissioners in the National Palace of Culture

January 12, 2018, Friday
Bulgaria: First Meeting of the European Commissioners in the National Palace of Culture Source: Twitter

The Collegium of European Commissioners and the Ministers of the Bulgarian Government will meet for the first time together in the National Palace of Culture in Sofia today. They will hold in parallel three cluster meetings on topics related to the priorities of the Bulgarian presidency and the European agenda, BNT announced.

Commissioners and ministers will discuss issues in the areas of: foreign affairs, security and defense, migration and justice; inclusive and stable Europe; competitiveness, innovation and digitization. A joint meeting of the college of commissioners and the Bulgarian government will be held immediately after the discussions with the participation of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Meetings with President Rumen Radev, with National Assembly President Tsveta Karaiancheva and with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov are included in the agenda of Juncker. The group of commissioners will also meet with the parliamentary council.

The official opening ceremony of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU was held last night at the National Theater "Ivan Vazov" in the capital.

