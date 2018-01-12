Today it will be Cloudy, with Rainfall in Many Parts of Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Today it will be Cloudy, with Rainfall in Many Parts of Bulgaria

Today it will be cloudy, with rainfall in many parts of Bulgaria. Due to cold air coming, in the evening the rain will be transforming into snow in Northern Bulgaria and the highlands in the western part of the country.

It will be snowing almost everywhere in the night to Saturday, only in Southeastern Bulgaria it will still rain. There will be moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will range between 4°C and 9°C, in Sofia around 4°C,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

Tags: rain, snowfall, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather
