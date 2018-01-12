Jean-Claude Juncker: The Western Balkans are a Priority of the European Commission

''The Western Balkans are a priority of the European Commission as well as a priority of Bulgaria.'' This is what EC President Jean-Claude Juncker said during his meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the Council of Ministers, announced bTV participants in the event.

Juncker also said he was impressed by the opening of the European presidency last night at the National Theater.

The main topics to be considered are the general long-term financial framework of the EU membership of the euro area and Schengen. This is the first working meeting for the day of the President of the European Commission in Sofia.

The next meeting is with President Rumen Radev. It will probably discuss the common European defense, the dangers of migration flows and terrorism, as well as the need for an active dialogue with the large neighbors of Bulgaria, members of NATO - Turkey.