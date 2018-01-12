Turkey Issues Travel Warning for US, Cites Increase in Terror Attacks

Bulgaria: Turkey Issues Travel Warning for US, Cites Increase in Terror Attacks pixabay.com

Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a travel warning for Turkish citizens planning to travel to the U.S., citing increase in terror attacks, Daily Sabah reported.

The ministry also said Turkish travelers to the country may face arbitrary detentions.

