The Portuguese Real Madrid striker demonstrated his serious intention to return back to the Premier League. The transfer may already take place before the end of the month, reports the Spanish source Diario Gol.

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to leave Real Madrid and to go back to the Premier League, particularly in connection with the recent accusations against him. It should be reminded that this summer the player has been accused of tax evasion to the amount of € 14.8 million.

The top Real Madrid scorer stil does not disclose the club, yet Ronaldo supposedly decides between Manchester United and their long-standing rival Chelsea. Both clubs are ready to sign the player without any delay, at the same time it is worth mentioning that the last Cristiano’s transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid cost the latter € 93.4 million, thus beating the record of the largest transfer in the football history, set by Zidane in 2001.

In 2013, Ronaldo attempted to leave the Spanish club, but ended up with yet another contract extension. However, this time in accordance with the forecasts by Stakers.com the transfer will definitely take place. According to the information published on the network, the world’s most versatile and off-the-scale footballer is already looking for an accommodation in England and is currently choosing the future school for his child to attend. At the same time, the Real Madrid officials have already expressed their approval of the transfer, specifying that they will accept the offer as soon as it looks attractive enough to them.

The French club PSG also mentioned its willingness to acquire the cherished player, but it looks like the Portuguese footballer is still more inclined to move to England. During the interview after the trials in August 2017, the footballer said: “I never had this problem in England, that's why I'd like to go back”. “I remember when I arrived in England and they told me that that's how things worked. I went to Manchester as an 18-year-old and they advised me this was the best taxation system I could use, and so it was. In Spain they told me I'd have to pay more but that there'd be no problems. I've always paid what I've had to pay,” he added.