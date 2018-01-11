There is going to be a Sudden Drop in Temperatures in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: There is going to be a Sudden Drop in Temperatures in Bulgaria

Cold, rain and snow all over the country in the coming days. The sharp drop in temperatures will begin on Friday, NOVA reports.

The cold will continue in the coming days. At the end of the week, temperatures throughout the day will be negative, and in places will not exceed minus 5 degrees.

On Fridays and Saturdays the first 2018 snowfalls are also expected. More significant will be in the northern Bulgaria and the mountains, and in some areas will accumulate up to 10-15 cm snow cover.

The return of the winter in our country is because of a Mediterranean cyclone that formed over Spain a few days ago and caused huge problems in the Alps.

cold weather, drop temperatures, snow
