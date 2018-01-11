Bulgaria with a Surplus of More Than EUR 2 billion For Q3 of 2017

Bulgaria with a Surplus of More Than EUR 2 billion For Q3 of 2017

The surplus of Bulgaria's current account for the third quarter of 2017 is EUR 2.2 billion, according to Eurostat data.

For comparison, the country recorded a surplus of EUR 500 million for the second quarter of the year and a surplus of EUR 1.7 billion for the third quarter of 2016, indicating an acceleration both on a yearly basis and on a quarterly basis.

The European Union as a whole has a current account surplus of € 69.4 billion (1.8% of GDP) for the third quarter of 2017, and growth has grown annually and quarterly.

In the third quarter of 2016, the surplus amounted to EUR 44.8 billion (1.2% of GDP) and EUR 47.5 billion (1.2% of GDP in the second quarter of 2017) ).

As far as individual EU countries are concerned, 20 countries has surplus, 6 are with deficit, and two (Belgium and Lithuania) have reached a third-quarter current account balance.

surplus, economy, deficit
