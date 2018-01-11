Over 1,700 Beekeepers in Bulgaria Want Subsidies

The acceptance for the financial year 2018 under Measures A, B, C, D and E of the National Beekeeping Program for the period 2017-2019 ended with a total of 1742 applications. For the activity "Support for the purchase of technical equipment for the primary production and processing of bee honey" of measure A "Technical assistance for beekeepers and associations of beekeepers" 324 applications were submitted The budget for the intake is BGN 359,139 and the farmers who grow from 20 to 100 bee families may receive financial support under the measure for the purchase of centrifuges, printing knives, mauveters, wax-cutters, tampons for printing, 6 aid applications have been submitted under Measure C "Rationalization of Mobile Beekeeping". The measure provides for BGN 89,785 for the purchase of bee-based trailers, platforms and attachment systems. For both measures, the amount of financial assistance is set in the program at 50% and not more than 2 500 BGN for the whole activity, reports inews.

1259 beekeepers have applied for funding under Measure B "Combating aggressors and diseases in the hive, especially against varroatosis", which has a budget of BGN 1 795 695. During the period of support Support under measure D "Measures for assisting the laboratories for analysis of beekeeping products, 327 farmers claimed.The resource available under the measure is BGN 44 892. Under Measure E "Measures to support the renewal of bee hives in the European Union" with a budget of BGN 2 289 513, 1235 applications have been submitted . The admission under Measure E "Cooperation with specialized bodies for the implementation of applied research programs in the field of beekeeping and bee products" continues until 23 February 2018.

The National Beekeeping Program (NRP) 2017-2019 has a total budget of approximately BGN 14.28 million, of which 50% are provided by the EU and 50% are from the national budget. The financial resource for 2018 is BGN 4 758 594.