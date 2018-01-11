Municipal hospitals throughout the country are preparing a protest. It is scheduled for January 15 and will take place between 12.00 and 13.00.

This was announced by Dr. Ivan Ivanov, Manager of "St. Ivan Rilski "- Gorna Oryahovitsa.

All the municipal medical institutions have been sent instructions on how the protest will eventually take place. Some of them will stop all their activity for an hour, and the others will protest symbolically.

"The main demands are a change in the prices of the clinical pathways that municipal hospitals are mainly operating since they have not changed for more than 10 years. Meanwhile, spending has grown considerably, at least salary has increased quite a lot over the last 10 years, "Ivanov said.

There is still no information as to which hospitals in the region will be involved in the activities effectively, but requests are expected to be supported by all.