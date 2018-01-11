Seoul, Pyongyang to Discuss North Korea’s Participation in Olympics Before January 20

South and North Koreas plan to hold a working-level meeting before January 20 to discuss North Korea’s participation in the forthcoming Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Yonhap said on Thursday, citing a source in Soul’s ministry of unification./ TASS

"It is believed that the working-level talks are likely to be held before (Jan. 20). Based on the outcomes of the inter-Korean meeting, the IOC and the two Koreas are expected to finalize details (over the North's participation)," the source was quoted as saying.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Thursday it would organize a meeting with officials from the two Koreas on January 20 in Switzerland’s Lausanne to discuss the matter.

According to Yonhap, Seoul is expected to be represented at the talks by Roh Tae-kang, a deputy minister of culture, who was among South Korea's delegation to the high-level meeting. The working-level meeting is to agree the routes of the North Korean delegation that will have from 400 to 500 people and their accommodations.

On January 9, the first round of dialogue on mending ties between North and South Koreas was held in the border village of Panmunjom. The parties discussed reopening an emergency communication channel between military officials, holding consultations on easing tensions on the border and reached an agreement on the North Korean delegation’s visit to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. North Korea will send a delegation of government officials, taekwondo demonstration team, fans and a support team.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.