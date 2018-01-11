New Clashes Between Demonstrators and Police Broke out in Tunisia

Tension in Tunisia are not diminishing, and new clashes between demonstrators and policemen have erupted in a number of cities on the third day of protests against austerity measures prepared by the authorities. From Monday onwards, social unrest continues - seven years after the start of the "Arab Spring", which removed the dictator Zin el Abidin Ben Ali, reports mediapool. 

Last week, peaceful demonstrators protested in places against a rise in the austerity budgets, as well as raising taxes. In the northwest town of Siljana, youths threw stones and Molotov cocktails last night with police officers and attempted to invade the local court building. The police responded with tear gas. New turmoil occurred in the poor central area of ​​Kasrín, where teenagers tried to block roads with litter tires and stoned policemen.

Dozens of protesters went to the streets of Teburba 30 km west of the capital, where the man who died during the night's clashes on Monday was buried the day before. Police use large amounts of tear gas, a local resident said. Local media reported similar scenes in the suburbs of Tunisia. In a visit to El Bhattan near Teburba yesterday, Prime Minister Youssef Shahed condemned "vandalism", which he said "serves the interests of corrupt networks by weakening the state." He accused the left-wing People's Front, who opposed the budget. In the clashes during the night against Wednesday, 49 police officers were injured, and 237 people were arrested, the authorities said, but did not inform the number of victims of the demonstrators.

