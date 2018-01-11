A New Earthquake is Registered in Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale was registered in the western part of Iran, the Euro-Mediterranean seismic center reported.

The epicenter of the quake was 31 km west of Kerinshah at a depth of 10 km. There is no information about injured people and destroyed buildings. On Nov. 12, on the Iran-Iraq border there were two stronger quakes with magnitude 7.2 and 7.3 at the Richter. The earthquake affected 1,650 settlements. At least 530 people were killed, and injured people were about 7,500.

12,000 homes were destroyed.

