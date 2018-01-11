Again a Bomb Alert at Sofia Airport

Bulgaria: Again a Bomb Alert at Sofia Airport Archive

A new signal for an explosive device at Sofia Airport was filed today, reported BGNews.

In connection with a malicious call received today at 12:10, Sofia Airport immediately took action and started a standard check, the MoI said.

There will be no evacuation of people.

Yesterday the two terminals at Sofia Airport were evacuated due to false bomb signals. One hour before the announcements, Minister Liliana Pavlova presented near the Terminal 2 the electric vehicles that the delegations for the events of the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU will use for transportation.

