The EC Offers 1 Billion Euros of Investment in European Supercomputers

World » EU | January 11, 2018, Thursday // 12:36| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The EC Offers 1 Billion Euros of Investment in European Supercomputers Source: Pixabay

The European Commission has announced plans to invest jointly with Member States in building a European infrastructure of world class supercomputers, the press service of the institution said.

Supercomputers are needed to handle increasing volumes of data and bring benefits to society in many areas - from health and renewable energy to car safety and cybersecurity.

The contribution of the EU budget to the initiative will be around EUR 486 million under the current multiannual financial framework; the Member States and Associated States will also be involved with the same amount. By 2020, a total of about € 1 billion of public funding will be invested, and private members of the initiative will also be involved with non-cash participation, the institution says.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, investment, supercomputers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria