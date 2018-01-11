The Polish Parliament has Refused to Ease the Law on Abortion

Bulgaria: The Polish Parliament has Refused to Ease the Law on Abortion Source: Twitter

The Polish Parliament rejected the liberalization of the strict abortion law late last night and voted to continue work on developing even more conservative rules, the World Agencies have said.

The proposals were made in two separate bills submitted by various civil associations.

The law in force permits abortion only in exceptional cases where the life or health of a woman is in danger, in pregnancy, the result of a crime or a severe injury to the fetus.

After a heated debate, MPs voted to send a proposal for a ban on abortion of sick embryos, which is backed by the conservative ruling Justice and Justice Party and President Andrzej Duda, to a special parliamentary committee.

Legislators have rejected a proposal to lift all abortion restrictions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. In 2016, women's protests across the country forced the government to drop its plans for a total ban on abortion, AP remembers.

