Hungary to Hold Parliamentary Election on April 8
January 11, 2018, Thursday
pixabay.com
Hungary will hold its 2018 parliamentary election on April 8, President Janos Ader said in a statement released through state news agency MTI on Thursday, quoted by Reuters.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party holds a comfortable lead over the main opposition, the nationalist Jobbik party, based on the latest opinion polls. The Socialists are a distant third.
