PM Borisov Gives BGN 100 Million for Police Salaries, but Protests will not Stop

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov has promised BGN 100 million to increase the salaries of MoI staff. This became clear after the meeting of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Ministry of Interior with the union ministry organizations, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The planned protest actions for today will not be canceled, but tomorrow the SPSMR President, Valentin Popov, will meet with the management board of the organization. It was also clear from the briefing that from next year there is an opportunity for a 10% increase in the salaries of MoI employees.

Deputy Interior Minister Krassimir Tsipov specified that the money allocated is not a deal to stop the protests.

