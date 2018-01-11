De Niro: Trump is a Complete Fool and Idiot

One of the biggest American movie stars, Robert de Niro, once again set off insulting qualifications against US President Donald Trump. This happened at a ceremony to award the honors in Hollywood - the National Board of Review.

While presenting the legend of Meryl Streep and commenting on her latest film, "Newspaper of Power," De Niro does not stumble and uses the moment to express her criticism of the US Head of State. "

"This idiot is our president, it's like being removed from the king's new clothes." This man is a complete fool, and our government, headed by the prototype of Baby Boss (animated hero), puts the press under siege, mocking with her, and trying to discredit it through absurd attacks and lies.

But again, just as in 1971, the press revolted, demonstrating bold and accurate journalism, "said the two-time Oscar winner, who did not for the first time blame the billionaire, and last year he said Trump has "tortured and defeated the presidential institution "to a surreal level, and that his country had once been an" inspirational and soul-enriching drama, "but now turned into a" malicious tragic comedy. "During the election campaign, De Niro participated in a video , in which he called the Trump fool, pig, dog.

"He talks about how he wants to hit people in the face, well, I'd like to hit him in the face," said the actor.