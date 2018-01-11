The Kremlin will Lift Electoral Activity with Selfies and Family Games

The Kremlin has prepared recommendations for Russian regions to introduce games that could boost the presidential election on March 18, RBK said, citing sources in power and documents drafted by the presidency.

At the end of 2016, the first deputy head of the presidential administration, Sergei Kiriyenko, said at a seminar for Russian officials that the main candidate should win the elections "at a very high level of activity - 70% - and 70%" .

One of the projects being developed provides voters to vote in the polling stations, publish them on the networks and take part in photo competitions, and the winners receive awards. The presentation of the "Photo of the Election" competition, which RBK has, says, is intended to "mobilize voters aged 18 to 39" and to "create a positive background and festive atmosphere in the sections".

In order to participate in the contest, everyone who wants to vote will have to vote and then shoot in special frames that will be placed in the polling stations. They will help volunteers who will hand out leaflets in the contest, and the pictures will be uploaded to Instagram or Vkontakte with hashtags with the name of the competition and their city. They will be attracted to popularize the cause, including "star" voters - actors, musicians, athletes, politicians, bloggers, humorists and others.

The competition will be conducted after a "pilot project" in seven cities during the campaign for the governor's elections late last summer. Then the first, second and third winners were given iPhone7, iPad and Apple Watch respectively.

"Big family games" are another option for parents who will take their children with them on election day. These may be quizzes or other recreational activities, given the fact that many of the polling stations are in schools.