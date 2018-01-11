Jewelry Theft for Millions in Paris
Armed thieves stole precious stones for millions of euros from a jeweler's shop in Paris's Ritz Hotel, all media world news reported.
It is estimated that the jewelry is worth 4.7 million euros. Police have detained three of the thieves while at least two others are at large, said the police in the French capital.
Thieves have stormed the hotel with an ax around 18:30 local time on Wednesday evening.
They have managed to enter the jewelery shop through a side entrance. There are no injured people in the theft.
