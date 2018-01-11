Bulgarian Ministers to Present the Presidency's Priorities Before the European Parliament Committees

Bulgarian government ministers will present the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU in their respective areas of responsibility at hearings in the European Parliament committees. The hearings, which will take place during the first and third weeks of January, are a standard procedure at the start of each Presidency.

Together with the address of the Bulgarian Prime Minister to the European Parliament plenary, the hearings form part of the interinstitutional dialogue between the Council and the European Parliament. They are also a sign of transparency, accountability and a readiness to work together in the name of the EU's 500 million citizens.

The first ministers to take to the stage will be Ms Tsetska Tsacheva, Minister for Justice, and Mr Valentin Radev, Minister for the Interior. They will both speak before representatives of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs on the morning of 11 January 2018. Their colleagues will follow from 22 to 25 January.

All hearings will be broadcast live on the website of the European Parliament. Information will also be available on Twitter @EU2018BG.