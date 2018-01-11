NIMH: Still Cloudy Today, with Maximum Temperatures of 4-9°C

Bulgaria: NIMH: Still Cloudy Today, with Maximum Temperatures of 4-9°C pixabay.com

It will remain mostly cloudy in Bulgaria today, with low visibility in the plains. It will rain in many areas, with rain transforming into snow in the Fore-Balkan region in the evening. There will be almost no rains in the southwestern regions.

There will be light, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate wind from east-northeast. The maximum temperatures will stand at 4°C to 9°C, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

