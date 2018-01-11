Vucic: There Will be No Early Parliamentary Elections

Politics | January 11, 2018, Thursday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Vucic: There Will be No Early Parliamentary Elections pixabay.com

Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader Aleksandar Vucic announced late Wednesday the party's Presidency had decided against calling early parliamentary elections, Tanjug reported.

After an SNS Presidency meeting, Vucic said he was grateful to the party's top body for backing his position almost unanimously - with just two votes against.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, Alexandar Vucic
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria