Vucic: There Will be No Early Parliamentary Elections
Politics | January 11, 2018, Thursday // 10:05| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader Aleksandar Vucic announced late Wednesday the party's Presidency had decided against calling early parliamentary elections, Tanjug reported.
Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) leader Aleksandar Vucic announced late Wednesday the party's Presidency had decided against calling early parliamentary elections, Tanjug reported.
After an SNS Presidency meeting, Vucic said he was grateful to the party's top body for backing his position almost unanimously - with just two votes against.
- » In Athens: Church and State Fight About the Name of Macedonia
- » Gay Spouses have Rights in all EU Countries, says European Court Adviser
- » Oprah Winfrey is More Popular Among American Voters than Donald Trump
- » Municipal Hospitals Throughout the Country are Preparing a Protest
- » Financial Times: Bulgaria Wants to Use EU Presidency For Western Balkans Expansion
- » Hungary to Hold Parliamentary Election on April 8
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)