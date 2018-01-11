Official Start of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

January 11, 2018, Thursday
Bulgaria: Official Start of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU

The Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will officially begin today with a ceremony in the National Theater.

It will be accompanied by several big protests - the policemen, the eco-activists and the defenders of Bansko ski zone will protest in the capital. 

Prior to the official opening, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will hold a working meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk, which will discuss the challenges facing Europe and our priorities during the Bulgarian Presidency.

These include the prospects for the Western Balkans, the security and stability of the EU, the digital economy, and the future of Europe and young people in the Community.

An opening concert is scheduled at the National Theater in the evening. In addition to Donald Tusk, President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, President Rumen Radev and many other officials will be there. 

Over the next 6 months, Bulgaria will host more than 460 meetings and events. More than 25 thousand guests will visit our country.


