The Bulgarian Cultural House in Budapest will be Renovated with BGN 300,000

BGN 300 000 from the state budget will be provided for renovation and expansion of the Bulgarian Cultural House in Budapest. The funds were granted by the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. The money will be earmarked from the budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 2018 and will be in favor of the Bulgarian Republican Self-Government in Budapest, which, together with the Bulgarian Society in Hungary, support the historical and cultural ties between Bulgaria and Hungary.

The Bulgarian Cultural House in Budapest was opened in 1957 and was built with donations from the families of Bulgarian gardeners in Hungary. The home has become the most important spiritual and cultural center of the Bulgarian community in the Hungarian capital. It marks all Bulgarian national and traditional holidays.

In its current state, the Bulgarian Cultural House does not meet the requirements for a multifunctional cultural center and needs renovation, the government said. For that reason, the Bulgarian Republican Self-Government and the Bulgarian Society of the Bulgarians plan to renew and expand it, and the research and models for the reconstruction are ready, the government added.