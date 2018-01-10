NASA Published a Map of the World with Temperature Anomalies

NASA publishes a map of the world with temperature anomalies. The map shows that in late December and early January in some parts of the world there is either too hot weather or severe frosts.



Cold gripped most of Canada and the Midwest and the Eastern United States. Daily low temperature records fall like snowflakes. However, in Europe, Asia and the United States of America, Alaska, as well as most of the world in December and January, are unusually warm.

People in California are worried about forest fires during what must be the wet season, and in Alaska they skate with T-shirts, the US space agency writes on its page.

This map of temperature abnormalities is based on data from the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) of the NASA Terra spacecraft. It shows the surface temperature from December 26, 2017 to January 2, 2018, compared to the average temperatures for the period 2001-2010 for the same eight-day period.

The red on the map shows areas that are hotter than usual, in blue - colder than usual. The white areas of the map are at normal temperatures and the gray areas have insufficient data, probably due to a thick cloud cover.

NASA makes clear in the statement that the map shows the surface temperature of the ground rather than the air temperature.