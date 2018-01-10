Bulgarians can Travel Without Visas in 156 Countries

Bulgarians can travel freely without visas in 156 countries. By this indicator we rank at the prestigious 20th place in the world, bypassing most of our neighbors.

The Ranking of the Henley Passport index for 2018 for free movement is headed by Germany, whose citizens can visa-free travel in 177 countries. The second place is for Singapore (176 countries) and the third is shared by Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, Norway, Sweden and the UK, whose subjects are free to travel in 175 countries. The Americans are fifth. They do not need a visa in 173 countries. At the bottom of the list are Iraq and Syria, their citizens can visit visa-free only 27 and 28 countries respectively. In the Balkans, in front of Bulgaria are only Greece and Slovenia, which occupy respectively 7th and 11th place. Greeks and Slovenes travel visa-free in 171 and 167 countries. At the same time, Bulgaria is ahead of Serbia with a total of 21 positions (41st place). Its citizens can travel freely in 119 countries. The Republic of Macedonia is 46th (112 countries), Montenegro is 48/110 countries, Bosnia and Herzegovina is 51/105 countries, Albania is 52/100 countries.